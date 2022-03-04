‘Quantum Leap’: Raymond Lee To Headline NBC’s Reboot Pilot

Raymond Lee has been cast as the lead in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama. He will play Dr. Ben Seong, a spiritual successor to Scott Bakula’s Dr. Sam Beckett from the original series.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Lee’s Ben Seong is both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap.

In the reboot, it’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Written and executive produced by La Brea EPs Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and executive produced by Blindspot creator Martin Gero as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set in present time though there is a nod to the original, which launched in 1989.

Using the Quantum Leap technology on himself, Ben Seong gets stuck in the late 1980s with amnesia, with the last part also reminiscent of Gero’s Blindspot.

2022 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

The pilot is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Lilien and Wynbrandt exec producing for their I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario for his Belisarius Productions and Gero via his Quinn’s House Productions.

Bakula has been in talks for a possible involvement but he is not attached to the project at this time.

Lee is currently a series regular on AMC’s series Kevin Can F*** Himself, which is ending with its upcoming second season. He was previously a series regular on Alan Ball’s HBO drama Here and Now and recurred on HBO Max’s Made for Love, Fox’s Prodigal Son, Prime Video’s Mozart in the Jungle and ABC’s Scandal. He will be next seen in the feature Top Gun: Maverick. Lee is repped by CAA, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and attorneys Karl Austen and Jeff Hynick.