Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot Releases ‘Bit Butts’ NFTs With META-X Studios To Fundraise For Colorectal Cancer

Sir Mix-a-Lot’s is marking the 30th anniversary of his No. 1 hit “Baby Got Back’ with some cheeky NFT fun to raise money for a serious cause.

The project, “Bit Butts,” will partner with developer META-X Studios to launch a collection of 6,666 unique, hand-drawn NFTs.. The depictions of digital derrières will be hand-sketched, hand-colored, and hand-assembled by animation artists. Sir Mix-A-Lot has personally designed the rarest NFTs in the collection.

A portion of each sale goes to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the life-threatening disease. The percentage going to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is still being negotiated, according to a META-X spokesman, but will be a percentage of the gross profits, not net .

“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

META-X Studios CEO Joe Sichta, a former producer for animation legend Scooby-Do, said, “We chose Bit Butts as our debut launch because we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause. Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory, while raising awareness of a serious issue that can be embarrassing to talk about. We’re out to de-stigmatize colorectal cancer with a bit of ridiculous fun, and to donate a portion of the proceeds to support the work of the Alliance.”

“We are honored that META-X Studios has chosen to support the Alliance and a cause that touches millions of lives — the mission is to end colorectal cancer through preventive screenings and cutting-edge treatment. BIT BUTTS will start conversations, heighten awareness of this disease, and support programs for patients that will save lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The NFT drop will take place March 28-31. The META-X Studio’s Discord channel will provide special whitelist access when the collection is released.