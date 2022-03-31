Range Media Partners & FilmNation Entertainment Strike Co-Production Deal

Representation and production outfit Range Media Partners is teaming with production and sales company FilmNation Entertainment to co-produce and co-finance a slate of feature films.

The companies will aim to make four-to-six films a year across a range of genres and budget sizes. In a release, they said they would combine Range’s access to high-end material and talent with FilmNation’s existing production infrastructure and distribution/sales platform, making it easier to get packages to market.

Initial projects could be greenlit imminently, they added.

“We at FilmNation are always looking for inventive ways to give the world’s most talented creators an avenue to use our powerful production, sales and finance platform, particularly as a tool to make their creative visions come to life. In partnership with the incredible and entrepreneurial team at Range, we have another great way to achieve this goal,” said FilmNation Entertainment CEO Glen Basner.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with FilmNation as we ramp up our production capabilities. This partnership enables Range and FilmNation to independently greenlight feature films, providing our clients with a viable alternate route to studio financing. We can’t wait to kickstart this initiative with best-in-class producing partners and bring these amazing stories to screen,” added Oliver Riddle of Range Media Partners.