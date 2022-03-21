Range Media Partners Hires Eman Redwan As Partner With Eye On Beauty & Lifestyle Space

Eman Redwan, most recently a Digital Talent Agent at UTA focusing on the beauty and lifestyle space, has joined Range Media Partners and will become a partner. In the new role, she will manage digital clients and working across Range’s full roster of clients on brand partnerships.

Redwan has partnered clients with top beauty brands including Dior, Shiseido, LA Mer, MAC, Nars, Lancôme and Armani Beauty, along with companies such as Apple, Coca Cola, Unilever Brands, Amazon and Starbucks, building strategies for clients with consumer goods brands, podcasts, product collaborations, and TV shows.

At UTA, she repped creators including Desi Perkins, Shayla Mitchell, Kamie Crawford, Roxette Arisa, ItsMyRayeRaye, Quen Blackwell, Nava Rose, Gigi Gorgeous and others.

“Our growth in the digital landscape is a major priority for us,” said Range managing partner Pete Micelli. “We understand the importance and investment it takes, and we are all in. Eman is an innovative thought leader who we know will be a huge part of our growth.”

Before UTA, Redwan was an agent at CAA followed by a stint at influencer marketing agency theAudience. She started her career at CBS as an account executive.