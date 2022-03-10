Ramy Youssef Animated Comedy Series Gets Two-Season Order At Amazon

Amazon Studios has handed a two-season order to an adult animated comedy series from Emmy-nominated Ramy Youssef and A24. The series is part of a new first-look deal between Amazon Studios and Youssef’s production imprint Cairo Cowboy. The as-yet untitled comedy will exclusively stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Co-created by Youssef and Pam Brady (South Park, Lady Dynamite), the animated comedy series will explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family that must learn how to code-switch as they navigate the early 2000s: A time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex.

Youssef and Brady executive produce along with journalist and illustrator Mona Chalabi, whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The New Yorker, and The New York Times, among others.