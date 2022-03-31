‘Ramy’: Bella Hadid Joins Season 3 Of Hulu Comedy Series As Recurring

In her television series acting debut, supermodel Bella Hadid has joined the upcoming third season of Hulu comedy Ramy in a recurring role. Details of her character and storyline are being kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned.

The Peabody Award-winning Ramy, starring Ramy Youssef, hails from The Carmichael Show creators Jerrod Carmichael and Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch and studio A24.

It follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.

Ramy also stars Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.

Ramy is written, directed, executive-produced and created by Youssef. Other executive producers include Adel Kamal, A24, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner, Amir Sulaiman, Jerrod Carmichael, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch as well as Kate Thulin. The series is produced by A24.

Hadid is currently the April 2022 cover star of Vogue US. She has also appeared on the covers of French, Italian, British, Japanese, Chinese and other international editions of Vogue, along with the covers of V Magazine, POP, and Harper’s Bazaar among others. She currently holds contracts with Dior Cosmetics and Michael Kors. Her campaigns have included Fendi, Versace, Givenchy, Moschino, Calvin Klein, and Missoni, among others.

Hadid is the co-founder and partner of Kin Euphorics, an alcohol-free alternative and general wellness drink, alongside CEO Jen Batchelor. She also has a social media presence of over 50 million Instagram followers. Hadid is repped by WME and IMG.