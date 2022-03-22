‘West Side Story’ Actress Rachel Zegler Invited To Oscars As ‘Snow White’ Production Sked Eases

We have confirmed that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been invited to the Oscars after all. There’s word out there that the Academy has invited her to be a presenter, however, they won’t confirm.

What is clear is that the actress’ production schedule in London on the Disney movie Snow White has loosened up so that she can head to Los Angeles and watch the show live instead of in sweatpants and her boyfriend’s flannel from her couch, as she indicated on Instagram over the weekend to her followers who were enraged to hear that the actress be a no-show. Zegler played Maria in West Side Story and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy for the remake of the 1961 feature musical.

Typically when an actor or actress isn’t nominated, or in a situation where they’re not a presenter, they’re not invited to the Oscars. The Academy and the studio have no obligation to extend an invitation. However, “the last minute miracle” Zegler spoke about on Instagram over the weekend seems to be here in presenting on the Oscarcast according to a source.

We hear from Disney insiders that they wanted Zegler to be there to celebrate the Steven Spielberg movie she worked on three years ago, however, she had a tight schedule on Snow White and was first on the call-sheet. Re-adjusting feature production schedules can be expensive for a studio, especially when Disney is contending with a Covid spike in the UK, and following a fire on the Snow White set at Pinewood studios.

But when it comes to doing the right thing, there is no price.

A Disney insider tells us that the studio has always been supportive of West Side Story and the cast, and they’re very excited that Zegler can attend the Oscars on Sunday.

West Side Story is up for seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Director Steven Spielberg and Best Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose. DeBose took home the SAG and Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress. The movie also won Best Comedy/Musical at the Globes.