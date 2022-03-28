Rachel Zegler Quips About Initial Invitation Snub In Presenting At The Oscars

Jacob Elordi and Rachel Zegler speak onstage at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The power of social media was in full display last week when, an off-the-cuff Instagram comment by Rachel Zegler that she had not been invited to the Oscars went viral, with fans rallying behind the West Side Story star. She was eventually asked to attend and presented alongside Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi the Visual Effects category.

Zegler poked fun at the circumstances that brought her to the Oscar stage from London where she is filming the Disney feature Snow White.

“I can’t believe we are here tonight at the Oscars. Growing up in Australia I never thought that I would stand here on this stage,” Elordi said.

Added Zegler, “And I never thought I would be here six days ago. Dreams really come true, pretty fast too.”

Zegler took full advantage of Disney reshuffling her Snow White filming schedule so sister network ABC could bring her to Los Angeles for the Oscars. She got a plum spot closing out the red carpet pre-show just minutes before the start of the ceremony, joking that she’d asked her West Side Story director Steven Spielberg to direct her presenting gig.

Euphoria heartthrob Elordi also made an appearance of sorts earlier in the telecast. He was name checked by co-host Regina Hall in a Covid test gag, involving her calling on )mostly) single actors for a personal “deep PCR test.” You can watch it below: