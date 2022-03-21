Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures Hires Temple Hill’s Julie Waters As Head Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Waters has joined Rachel Brosnahan’s Scrap Paper Pictures as Head of TV and Film Development.

Waters, who has background in both TV and film development, comes from Temple Hill Entertainment, where she spent six years, most recently serving as VP, Development & Production. Her producing credits include Dave (FXX/Hulu) and the upcoming Hulu series The Other Black Girl, created by Zakiya Harris and Rashida Jones. During her time at Temple Hill, Waters also developed Love, Victor for Hulu/20th and oversaw a slate of development under deals at Lionsgate TV, MRC and 20th, selling series across streaming platforms, cable and broadcast. In features, she developed The Netherfield Girls with filmmaker Becca Gleason and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star. Prior to Temple Hill, Waters held positions at Fox21 Television Studios and UTA. She is also the founder of QWEER, a networking organization for queer women in entertainment.

“I am thrilled to enter this new chapter of Scrap Paper Pictures alongside the indomitable force that is Julie Waters,” Brosnahan said. “She is singularly talented producer as well as a passionate advocate for both great artists and great material. I, and our team, look forward to collaborating with and learning from her.”

Waters fills a void left by the departure of Paige Simpson last year. In addition to Brosnahan, Waters joins Scrap Paper Pictures’ creative executive Russell Kahn. Founded by Emmy-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brosnahan in 2019, the company develops and produces film, television, theatre, and digital content across all genres. On the TV side, Brosnahan has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to develop projects under the Scrap Paper Pictures banner.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Rachel and the Scrap Paper Pictures team,” Waters said. “I’ve admired Rachel for years and after meeting her was so inspired by her vision for the company. Our interests are aligned with our desire to produce artist-driven content and empower storytellers to push the boundaries of what we traditionally see in film and television.”

Scrap Paper Pictures produced the Amazon Original feature, I’m Your Woman, in which Brosnahan also starred, and executive produced the award nominated all-female comedy special Yearly Departed, which was released in December 2020 on Prime Video. The second installment, hosted by Yvonne Orji, returned in December 2021. On stage, Scrap Paper Pictures produced the off-Broadway production The Great Filter benefitting theatre arts workers through The Cultural Solidarity Fund. Scrap Paper Pictures also executive produced the upcoming podcasts The Miranda Obsession and Listening In, starring Brosnahan, which will air in 2022 and has a development slate of film & television projects including the previously announced Am I There Yet? based on the book by Mari Andrew. Brosnahan is also set to executive produce and star in The Switch, based on Beth O’Leary’s novel of the same name, with Amblin Partners.

Scrap Paper Pictures and Brosnahan are repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams.