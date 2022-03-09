‘Quantum Leap’: Nanrisa Lee, Mason Alexander Park, Caitlin Bassett Join NBC Reboot Pilot

Nanrisa Lee (Bosch), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) and newcomer Caitlin Bassett are set as series regulars opposite Raymond Lee in NBC’s hourlong pilot Quantum Leap, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi drama.

Written and executive produced by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and executive produced by Martin Gero as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set in present time. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

Raymond Lee plays the lead, Dr. Ben Seong, a world-renowned physicist working on a time-travel project known as Quantum Leap who gets stuck in the late 1980s with amnesia after using the technology.

Ernie Hudson also stars.

Nanrisa Lee plays Jenn, who’s head of security at Quantum Leap headquarters. Park portrays Ian, the chief architect of Quantum Leap’s AI program. Bassett is Addison, a project lead at Quantum Leap HQ who operates state-of-the-art technology to communicate with an individual time traveling in the past.

The pilot is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Lilien and Wynbrandt exec producing for their I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario for his Belisarius Productions, and Gero via his Quinn’s House Productions.

Lee is best known for her breakout recurring role on Bosch. She has also recently appeared in CSI: Vegas, Westworld, The Morning Show and American Crime Story. Lee is repped by Aqua Talent.

Park is a nonbinary artist who will next be seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Previous TV roles include Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop. Park also played the title role in the first Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Park is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

Quantum Leap marks Bassett’s professional acting debut. An alumna of the 2020 ABC Discovers Talent Showcase, Bassett is a military veteran who spent seven years in the U.S. Army Intelligence and the National Security Agency with three tours abroad prior to her honorable discharge with multiple combat and meritorious honors. She then returned to the U.S. to focus on acting, training at the Stella Adler Conservatory and with Bob Krakower before being selected for the ABC Showcase. Bassett is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.