‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’ Sets Salma Hayek Return; Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh & Olivia Colman Among New Cast

EXCLUSIVE: The cat is out of the bag.

Salma Hayek Pinault (Eternals, House of Gucci) is set to reprise the role of Kitty Softpaws in the long-awaited Puss in Boots moive sequel The Last Wish, reteaming with Antonio Banderas who plays the titular feline. Hayek Pinault and Banderas will count with a third amigo this time around as Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) makes his franchise debut in the role of Perro, Kitty and Puss’ canine associate.

Deadline has your exclusive first look at the newly formed trio below.

Also part of the A-list ensemble is Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), John Mulaney (Big Mouth), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Lost City), Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin), and Samson Kayo (Our Flag Means Death).

The Last Wish follows the daring outlaw Puss in Boots as he discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll.

The original film, released in 2011, was a Shrek spinoff following Puss’ adventures prior to his debut appearance in Shrek 2. Puss in Boots made moe than $149 million at the domestic box office, and close to $555M worldwide.

Talks of a follow-up go as far back as 2014. Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves was announced in June of that year with DreamWorks Animation setting a November release date. It was delayed by a month before it was removed from the schedule due to restructuring at DreamWorks.

After many more internal changes, The Last Wish finally received a September 23, 2022, release date with Banderas’ return confirmed.

Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado serve as director and co-director of The Last Wish, respectively; Mark Swift will produce. All three are part of The Croods: A New Age creative team.

The film is executive produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. Universal is set to handle distribution.

The first trailer for the project will debut March 15.