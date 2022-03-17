Pulse Films Founders Thomas Benski & Marisa Clifford To Exit After 16 Years

Thomas Benski and Marisa Clifford, the founders of Gangs of London producer Pulse Films, have chosen to step down after 16 years and Vice has taken full control of the London-headquartered outfit.

According to UK TV trade Broadcast, which broke the news, Pulse will be fully integrated into production outfit Vice Studios under President Kate Ward, while retaining its own brand.

In place of Benski and Clifford, Global Creative Director of Non-Fiction Diene Petterle, Chief Operating Officer of Scripted Jamie Hall and Global President of Commercials & Entertainment Davud Karbassioun will oversee Pulse, reporting to Ward.

Vice credited Pulse with driving its plus-50% UK revenue increase last year.

Benski and Clifford are expected to announce future plans soon.

Benski will continue working for a time on projects including Gangs of London, the hit Sky drama that airs on AMC in the U.S.

The transatlantic outfit was set up by Benski and Clifford in 2005 and now has outposts in New York, LA, Paris, Berlin and Milan.

It has produced a slew of highly-rated and commercially successful TV series, docs and features including the likes of Nicholas Cage’s Pig, American Honey and Netflix’s The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, while making a number of features on musicians such as The Prodigy, LCD Soundsystem and Mumford & Sons.