Just Stop Oil Protesters Storm BAFTA Red Carpet, Cite Nominee ‘Don’t Look Up’ As Cautionary Tale

Protesters from the climate change activist group Just Stop Oil stormed their way onto the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards in London this evening. About an hour before the ceremony. I was crossing behind the red carpet when a group of young people blew past security who then raced to close the barriers, but a handful of protesters made it through. Others caught behind the barricade were beating drums and cracking open smoke bombs.

Just Stop Oil is a campaign to cease all new fossil fuel exploration in the UK and is reportedly coalescing around several activist groups and trades unions, including XR and Insulate Britain. It has also been citing Adam McKay’s Netflix movie Don’t Look Up which is nominated for three BAFTAs tonight including Best Film.

The group posted on Twitter today, “Don’t Look Up is a direct parallel with the catastrophe we are living through: we are in a climate emergency. The oil companies are burning the Earth alive and our Government is too corrupt and incompetent to deal with the crisis adequately.”

It also released a statement: “Celebrities and the mainstream media need to start talking about climate like life depends on it – because it does… Celebrities need to start using their platforms, wealth, power, and influence to address climate change — otherwise we’re all screwed.”

Ultimately it doesn’t appear there was too much disruption on the carpet, though a handful of the infiltrators were seen seated further down the carpet and sporting Just Stop Oil t-shirts.