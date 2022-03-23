‘Prom Pact’: Margaret Cho & More Board Teen Rom-Com For Disney+

Margaret Cho (Good on Paper), Blake Draper (Clickbait), Monique Green (Big Shot), Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish), Jason Sakaki (Devil in Ohio) and David S. Jung (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) have signed on to star alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim in the Disney+ Original Movie Prom Pact from director Anya Adams (Ginny & Georgia).

(L-R) Blake Draper, Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki and David S. Jung Disney

In the teen romantic comedy, it’s the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top ’80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought and perhaps something more to life than Harvard.

Cho will play Ms. Chen, a sarcastic counselor with a great sense of humor and quick wit who helps Mandy with her attempts to get into Harvard. Green has been cast as popular cheerleader LaToya, with Himmel and Sakaki as Mandy’s close friends Zenobia and Charles, and Jung as her dad, Tom.

Anthony Lombardo (American Housewife) penned the script, with Jake Kasdan (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Melvin Mar (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Julie Bowen (Modern Family) and Rachael Field (Modern Family) serving as the film’s executive producers. It’s currently in production in Vancouver for a spring 2023 debut on Disney+.

Cho is an Emmy-nominated actor and comedian who will also soon be seen in Andrew Ahn’s film Fire Island and the sophomore seasons of HBO Max’s hit series Hacks and The Flight Attendant. She’s previously featured in such series as Awkafina Is Nora from Queens, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., The Great North, Good Trouble, Tuca & Bertie and Drop Dead Diva, among many others. Additional film credits include Sex Appeal, I, Challenger, Good on Paper, Bright, 17 Again and Face/Off.

Draper recently appeared on the Netflix series Clickbait and will next feature in the podcast series The Orchard. Green stars as Olive Cooper on Disney+’s Big Shot and has also appeared in series including Black-ish, This Is Us and Fuller House, among others.

Himmel’s credits include the series Mixed-ish, Black-ish and God Friended Me; Sakaki’s include the upcoming Netflix series Devil in Ohio and The CW’s iZombie. Jung has appeared on series including Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Hawaii Five-0, and in such films as Death Note and Mind the Gap.

Cho is represented by WME and manager Sarah J. Martin; Draper by BMEG in Australia, Gersh and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Green by Gersh, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Himmel by CESD, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Sakaki by Principals Talent Management in Vancouver; and Jung by Metropolitan Talent Agency.