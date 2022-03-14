Production-Finance Outfit Archer Gray Expands Into Non-Scripted Fare, Tapping Unrealistic Ideas Alum Liza Keckler To Run New Division

Archer Gray, a New York production and finance company known for backing projects like the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me?, is branching out into alternative formats and non-scripted programming.

Liza Keckler, who had most recently been SVP of development for Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, is joining Archer Gray to lead the new area of business. She will be based in LA and will open the company’s first West Coast office.

Archer Gray founder and CEO Amy Nauiokas said the expansion will further the company’s commitment to quality storytelling and underrepresented voices with a diverse slate of projects.

At Unrealistic Ideas, Keckler helped lead the charge in developing formats for the company, with an emphasis on lifestyle, business, and physical competition. She nurtured projects for Disney+, HGTV, and Nat Geo.

Previously, she headed up development at Irwin Entertainment, where she developed a diverse slate of projects for Netflix, NBC, Fox, Tru TV, Roku, OWN, Oxygen, and TLC, with titles including Pet Stars, Immoral Compass with Bill Burr and Mind Your Business.

Keckler has also held the posts of VP of development at Screaming Flea Productions and executive producer at the Travel Channel.

“Liza’s experience, network and perspective in thoughtful storytelling will help us extend our brand into the non-scripted world,” Nauiokas said in a press release. “We can’t wait to share our vision with the marketplace.”

Reporting to Archer Gray partner Jim Fielding, Keckler will work closely with Nauiokas.

In addition to its roster of narrative and documentary film and TV projects, Archer Gray also has a venture arm that invests in early-stage tech companies in media and entertainment.