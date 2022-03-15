Producers Guild Awards Winners In Sports, Children’s, Short Form & Innovation Categories Announced

The Producers Guild of America hosted its annual East Coast Celebration of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards nominees last night and announced the winners in four categories. They are as follows:

– The producing team for HBO’s 100 Foot Wave (Season 1) received the award for Outstanding Sports Program.

– The producing team for Muppets Haunted Mansion (Special) won for Outstanding Children’s Program.

– The producing team for Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Season 4) was presented with the award for Outstanding Short Form Program.

– The team behind For All Mankind: Time Capsule got the PGA Innovation Award, which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media.

The event was held at the Bryant Park Grill Garden in New York City and marks the first in a week’s worth of bi-coastal events that culminate with the PGA Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives and Jim Piccirillo is Director.