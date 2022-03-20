Producers Guild Awards: ‘Summer Of Soul’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Among Winners – Updating Live

The Producers Guild of America has raised the curtain on its 33rd annual PGA Awards, which are being handed out tonight at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Deadline is updating the winners live as each of the 10 categories is announced; see the list below.

Summer of Soul, from the Onyx Collective, Searachlight and Hulu, won the night’s first film award, for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures.

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”: PGA Awards

Apple TV+’s awards-season juggernaut Ted Lasso was the first winner tonight, taking Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy. VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race followed with a win for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television, and HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver took the Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television prize.

Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back won the prize for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television, and Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers took the trophy for Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures.

‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Say Season 5 Will Have “A Lot Of Insanity”; More Seasons “Already Planned Out” –: PGA Awards

The 10 films up for the marquee Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures tonight are Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick… BOOM! and West Side Story. That mirrors the Best Picture Oscar field except for Drive My Car, which made the Academy’s list instead of tick, tick… BOOM!

The guild’s trophy show covers theatrical motion pictures, animated features, TV series and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures. See the PGA’s film nominees here, the TV noms here and the winners of the sports, children’s, shortform and innovation categories — which were handed out Monday — here.

‘Dune: Part Two’: Denis Villeneuve Teases “Another Beautiful Journey In The Desert Again” –: PGA Awards

The PGAs traditionally are the first guild awards show of the season, and this year it initially was set for February 26 — the night before the SAG Awards. But the Omicron surge forced postponement of the ceremony to tonight, and as a result, this is the first time the Producers Guild Awards will be held during final Oscar voting.

That’s particularly important because the PGAs generally follow in lock-step with AMPAS. This show also has 10 nominees for Best Picture and uses the same ranked-choice system as the Oscars does for Best Picture only — meaning that voters must list their choices from 1 being favorite to 10 being least favorite. Thus, the PGA is the group most likely to get a similar choice as the Oscars for Best Picture. And a win for anything other than The Power of the Dog could upend the Best Picture Oscar race with half a week of voting left. An upset could come from any direction, and the ranked-choice accounting method makes predicting the top PGA winner complicated.

Steven Spielberg: ‘Squid Game’ ‘Changes the Math Entirely’ – PGA Awards Panel

Nomadland took the marquee PGA Award last year en route to winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The night’s first tribute was for Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars patriarch George Lucas, who received the Milestone Award from their longtime friend Steven Spielberg.

“Steven, George and I met at the dawning of new age in motion picture history, and we worked side by side through one revolution in our industry after another,” said Kennedy, the producer whose films have amassesd 120 Oscar nominations. “Revolutions not only in the means of moviemaking, and in the ways movies reach audiences, but also in the composition of our business.”

She added, “As women, artists of color, LGBTQ and differently labeled artists and producers, who have fought for and won a place at the table, propelling our community toward more inclusive, diverse, richer, more sophisticated and nuanced sense of responsibilities for social, racial and economic justice.”

Kathleen Kennedy Cites Impact Of “Women, Artists Of Color And LGBTQ” On Industry Amid Disney “Don’t Say Gay” Backlash: PGA Awards

DC TV universe czar Greg Berlanti received the Norman Lear Award from his old pal Ryan Murphy, who called him “the natural successor to Norman Lear.”

“I think you have to understand what it was like to be ‘other’ in the ’70s or the early ’80s,” Berlanti said in his speech. “I was a deeply closeted gay kid, and the kind of vitriol we’re seeing now so openly by members of the Florida Legislature or by the governor of Texas about trans kids or gender non-conforming young people and their families, there was was that kind of homophobia, overt and casual in almost every corner or every room. And if the hate was flagrant, the representation on TV was almost non-existent.”

Greg Berlanti Calls Out “Don’t Say Gay” Bill’s “Vitriol”; Compares Homophobia Level To The 1970s – PGA Awards

Insecure creator-star Issa Rae was presented with the PGA’s Visionary Award) from HBO Chief Content Offiver Casey Bloys.

Two others are set for special honors tonight: DC TV universe czar Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Award), EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Legendary vice chair and Dune Oscar nominee Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Award) and Insecure creator-star Issa Rae (Visionary Award).

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2022 PGA Awards, followed by the nominees in the remaining categories:

WINNERS

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free — The Making of Wildflowers

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up, and Talk Television

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 8)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game and Competition Television

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

NOMINEES

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited-Series Television

Dopesick

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

The White Lotus

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Sing 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

The Morning Show (Season 2)

Squid Game (Season 1)

Succession (Season 3)

Yellowstone (Season 4)

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story