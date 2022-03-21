Amazon Acquires ‘Secret Daughter’ Package; Anthony Chen Attached To Direct Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Sienna Miller

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios is negotiating a feature deal on the Shipli Somaya Gowda novel Secret Daughter, with an impressive package that has Chinese helmer Anthony Chen (llo llo, Wet Season) attached to direct Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sienna Miller in the lead roles. Shruti Ganguly will adapt the novel.

Sunset Lane Media’s David Beaubaire and Vanessa Lanci will produce along with Chropra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Productions, Miller and Tori Cook.

The international bestselling novel tells a global story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child. Somer is a newly married physician in San Francisco who makes the devastating discovery that she will never will be able to have children. The same year in India, a poor mother makes the heartbreaking choice to save her newborn daughter’s life by giving her away. Kavita will be haunted by that decision every moment for the rest of her life. Asha is the child who is adopted out of a Mumbai orphanage who binds the destinies of the two women. The novel follows both families, invisibly connected until Asha’s journey of self-discovery leads her back to India.

