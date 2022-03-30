Prime Video To Reboot ‘Takeshi’s Castle’, Sets Japanese Adaptation Of ‘Modern Love’

Doubling down on investment and expanding its offer in Japan, Prime Video has unveiled a slate of new Japanese originals including a reboot of iconic game show Takeshi’s Castle and a local adaptation of anthology series Modern Love. The streamer revealed the lineup at a showcase event in Tokyo today, where it also announced it will livestream the World Bantamweight title fight between Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire on June 7.

Among other new offerings are YA romantic horror adventure-comedy series My Undead Yokai Girlfriend created by NCIS: Hawaii and Grace alums Yalun Tu and Zach Hines; a movie adaptation of Ryota Kosawa’s bestseller Angel Flight; and second seasons of The Masked Singer and The Bachelorette Japan which will debut this summer. Further, an April 22 premiere date for the first season of Bake Off Japan has been set with judges Toshihiko Yoroizuka and Yoshimi Ishikawa, and hosts Maki Sakai and Asuka Kudo.

“We’re very much focused on investing in the best Japanese talent to deliver the highest quality content for our Prime Video customers in Japan,” said Erika North, Amazon Studios head of Originals, Asia Pacific. “We believe that putting the spotlight on the very best stories from Japanese creators will not only excite our Japanese viewers, but also audiences around the world.”

Here’s a look at what’s on deck:

Takeshi’s Castle Project (WT): A reboot of the hit Takeshi Kitano-hosted 1980s unscripted adventure variety show that traveled to more than 150 countries and spawned dozens of local versions. The all-new Japanese original will premiere in 2023 for Prime members in more than 240 markets.

Modern Love Tokyo: Set to premiere in fall this year, the Japanese adaptation of Prime Video’s original romantic anthology series Modern Love stars Asami Mizukawa, Hiromi Nagasaku, Yûsuke Santamaria, Sôsuke Ikematsu and Naomi Scott. Episodes will be directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Wife of A Spy), Naoko Ogigami (Close-Knit), Ryuichi Hiroki (Ride Or Die), Nobuhiro Yamashita (Matsugane Ransha Jiken) and Atsuko Hirayanagi (Oh Lucy!). The latter also serves as showrunner.

My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend: Created by Yalun Tu (NCIS: Hawaii) and Zach Hines (Grace). Half-hour YA romantic horror adventure comedy series about a lonely college student and a yōkai who accidentally becomes bonded to him through a magical hex. The quirky love story quickly morphs into an epic saga following a mysterious set of murders. Director is Takahiro Miki (Love Me, Love Me Not). Premiering in 2023.

Angel Flight: Drama about professionals who work as international hearse repatriation experts, a job that involves sending people who have died abroad back to their homeland. Scriptwriters are Ryota Kosawasawa (Aibo, Confidenceman JP) and Takafumi Kosaka (Doctor X). Debuting in 2023.