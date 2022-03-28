Jane Campion Lands Directing Oscar For ‘Power of The Dog’ Marking the First Time In Oscar History Where A Woman Took Home Award In Back-To-Back Years

The Best Director category made history again at Sunday nights Academy Awards with Power of the Dog helmer Jane Campion taking home the prize, marking the first time in Oscar history that a woman has won the award in back-to-back years. Chloe Zhao took home the prize last year for Nomadland, a film that would go on to sweep the Oscars including wins for Best Picture. Kathryn Bigelow was the first female director to land the coveted award for her 2010 war thriller The Hurt Locker.

Campion had long been the favorite after being honored with a number of critics circles awards as well as the Critics Choice and DGA prize the same award.

She accepted the award from Kevin Costner, who gave a rousing speech about directing., and thanked him for how dramatic his speech was and went on talking about how she loves directing so much

“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into story and yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming, the sweet thing is I’m not alone,” she said.

Campion bested fellow nominees Kenneth Branagh, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg. This also marked her second Oscar, having previously won for her original screenplay on The Piano. The film marked Netflix’s first win of the night and the director would thank the whole team at the studio and wrapped up her speech by thanking the man she never met, Thomas Savage, who wrote the novel that the film is based on

“He wrote about cruelty wanting the opposite of kindness,” Campion said.