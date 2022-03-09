‘Power Book IV: Force’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz With New Showrunner As Series Creator Exits

Starz has handed a second season order to Power Book IV: Force. The renewal announcement Wednesday follows strong ratings for the February 6 debut of the third spinoff in the Power franchise, which notched the most-watched series premiere in Starz history, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone.

Power Book IV: Force will have a new showrunner in Season 2. Gary Lennon (Power, Hightown) is taking over as showrunner/executive producer for series creator Robert Munic, who will not be involved with the new season.

The series, which hails from Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Lionsgate Television, centers around Tommy Egan, played by Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good.

This is an early Season 2 renewal for Power Book IV: Force, whose freshman season is still airing. But it was not early enough for Jackson who blasted Starz on social media last week, and threatened to walk away from his overall deal, under which he produces the Power franchise and multiple other projects. Jackson had voiced frustration with the renewal for Starz’s Hightown but an as-yet lack of decision on Force.

While not announced until today, the second-season renewal of Force had been in the works for weeks, and Season 2 writers’ room had been staffed well in advance of the series premiere.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

In addition to Sikora, Power Book IV: Force cast includes Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

The Power Universe series are executive produced by Power creator and showrunner Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and End of Episode’s Chris Selak will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.