‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Kyle Vincent Terry & Caroline Chikezie Join Starz Series As Recurring

Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Kyle Vincent Terry (Gotham) and Caroline Chikezie (Mayhem) are joining the upcoming third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, in recurring roles.



Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life.

Akinnagbe will play Ron Samuel Jenkins aka RSJ, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire that has firmly entrenched him among the business elite.

Terry will portray Obi, a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun, but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.

Chikezie is Noma, a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.

Returning cast also includes Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook, and new series regulars David Walton, Moriah Brown, Monique Garbiela Curnen and Keesha Sharp.

The Power series are executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The third season will be executive produced by Kemp, Jackson, Brett Mahoney, who also serves as showrunner, Canton and Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the Season 3 premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost is set to premiere November 20 on Starz.

Known for his role as Larry in HBO’s The Deuce, Akinnagbe can next be seen in FX’s The Old Man, opposite Jeff Bridges.He recently guest starred in Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga and in Amazon’s anthology series Modern Love. Akinnagbe is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment.

Terry recurred as Headhunter on Fox’s Gotham, and was most recently seen in Ryan Murphy’s Halston, for Netflix, opposite Ewan McGregor. Terry is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Chikezie stars in the title role of The Governor miniseries, which she shot in Nigeria and is currently streaming on Netflix. She previously starred in sci-fi thriller The Passage, and was seen in Joe Lynch’s features Mayhem and Everly. She’s repped by Paradigm and UK Agency, IAG, and managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment.