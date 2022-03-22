You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Players’: ‘Broad City’ Actor Stephen Schneider Joins Paramount+ Esports Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Schneider (Broad City) has joined the cast of Paramount+’s upcoming esports series PlayersThe series hails from American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios.

Players, co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs; follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die. Funny or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Schneider is set for a recurring role. No charcter details have been revealed. He will appear opposite Da’Jour Jones, Misha Brooks and Ely Henry. Additional cast members are Noh Arrow Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, and Youngbin Chun. Moses Storm and Alexa Mansour will also recur in the series.

Schneider’s past credits include Bumblebee and Broad City. He is repped by 3Arts, A3 and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

