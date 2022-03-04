You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Players’: Ely Henry Joins Paramount+ Esports Series As Series Regular

Ely Henry
David Dean Management and AMI, Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: Ely Henry (Connecting) has joined the cast of Players, Paramount+ upcoming esports series. Players comes from American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios.

Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny or Die. Funny or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Henry will be a series regular alongside Da’Jour Jones and Misha Brooks. Additional cast members are Noh Arrow Dong-Hyeon, Michael “Miko” Ahn, and Youngbin Chun.

He will play Coach Kyle. Paramount+ has not revealed additional character details.

Moses Storm and Alexa Mansour will also recur in the series.

Henry was previously a series regular on NBC’s Connecting. His additional credits include Smallfoot, Get Shorty, Atypical, Perry Mason and Roadies.

He is represented by David Dean Management and AMI.

