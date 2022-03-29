Limited Series ‘Pistol’ About Guitarist Steve Jones Bows On Hulu In May

FX has set the date of its Danny Boyle-directed limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Pistol will premiere May 31 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The limited series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The series was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. It’s from FX Prods.

Here’s the official logline: “The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

“Malcolm’s direction was always to challenge the order of things,” Boyce told reporters Tuesday. “That was part of the journey. From chaos came creativity, and how we created this, that’s what we hope to achieve. Culture should always do that, it should always challenge the order of things.”

Boyle added he did try to reach out to Lydon, the lead vocalist of the Sex Pistols, to see if he wanted to participate but he couldn’t get past the manager. “I hope he does watch this and realize, especially in Anson (who plays Lydon), how much we love his work, the Oscar Wilde in him.”

All six episodes will drop on May 31. The limited series is also planned for Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.