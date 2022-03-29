You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Live Concert Event Set At Prime Video

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Final Oscar Viewership Rises To 16.6 Million; Still Second-Lowest Ever
Read the full story

Limited Series ‘Pistol’ About Guitarist Steve Jones Bows On Hulu In May

Pistol FX
“PISTOL” -- Pictured (L-R): Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lyndon, Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock . CR: Miya Mizuno/FX

FX has set the date of its Danny Boyle-directed limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. Pistol will premiere May 31 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The limited series is based on Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The series was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman. It’s from FX Prods.

Here’s the official logline: “The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Related Story

Victoria Pedretti To Headline 'Saint X' Hulu Drama Series

Pistol stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

“Malcolm’s direction was always to challenge the order of things,” Boyce told reporters Tuesday. “That was part of the journey. From chaos came creativity, and how we created this, that’s what we hope to achieve. Culture should always do that, it should always challenge the order of things.”

Boyle added he did try to reach out to Lydon, the lead vocalist of the Sex Pistols, to see if he wanted to participate but he couldn’t get past the manager. “I hope he does watch this and realize, especially in Anson (who plays Lydon), how much we love his work, the Oscar Wilde in him.”

All six episodes will drop on May 31. The limited series is also planned for Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad