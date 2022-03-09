‘Pinocchio’: First Look At Tom Hanks As Geppetto In Robert Zemeckis’ Live-Action Adaptation For Disney+

Disney+ today unveiled a first look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis’ live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, which is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September.

The Academy Award winner’s latest feature is a retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices Pinocchio, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Pinocchio’s guide Jiminy Cricket; Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John; Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco as the new character, Sofia the Seagull; and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Hanks’ Geppetto, of course, is the wood-carver who builds Pinocchio and treats him as if he were his own son.

The Disney+ adaptation of Pinocchio is one of two set for release this year. The other, a stop-motion animated take from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is due for release by Netflix in December.

Zemeckis penned the script for his adaptation with Chris Weitz, with the pair producing alongside Derek Hogue, Andrew Miano and Paul Weitz. Jackie Levine, Jack Rapke, Alexandra Derbyshire and Jeremy Johns served as executive producers.

Check out the first still from Zemeckis’ Pinocchio below.