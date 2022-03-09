‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’: More Details Revealed About Flagship Talk TV Show

More details have been revealed about Piers Morgan’s new topical show for Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV, titled Piers Morgan Uncensored.

In a first-of-a-kind move, the sixty-minute show will be streamed live across Murdoch’s platforms including Fox Nation in the U.S. and Sky News Australia, along with the soon-to-launch British channel that is being positioned as a competitor to BBC News, Sky News and GB News.

Morgan is the star name attached to the new channel and the former CNN and ITV host’s Uncensored show is being positioned as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interview.”

Murdoch’s News UK, which owns the channel, said it will “celebrate free speech and the right for people to share their views.”

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,” said Morgan, referring to his exiting ITV’s Good Morning Britain after being heavily criticized about comments relating to Meghan Markle’s suicide claims.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show. I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate.”

Morgan’s comments about Markle drew more than 50,000 complaints to regulator Ofcom and the incident one of the most complained about of all time on UK TV.

Talk TV will launch soon and has already hired several behind-the-camera execs from News UK’s brands including The Times newspaper. More on-screen talent will be revealed in due course.