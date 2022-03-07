Amazon Studios’ Phoebe Zimmer Joins Temple Hill As Head Of Television

EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Zimmer has been named Head of Television for Temple Hill, the production company behind the Twilight franchise, which was co-founded in 2006 by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Zimmer, who is coming off a seven-year stint at Amazon Studios, will lead the development of scripted programming across broadcast, cable and streaming for Temple Hill, which has a first-look TV deal at Lionsgate. Temple Hill’s portfolio of current and former series include Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Hulu’s Love, Victor and Looking For Alaska, FXX’s Dave, HBO’s The Outsider and Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Phoebe join our team,” Bowen and Godfrey said in a statement. “We’ve known her a long time and have worked with her on a number of projects where her advocacy and ideas made a huge impression. We look forward to many great things together.”

Zimmer succeeds Adam Fishbach who left to launch his own company. Temple Hill’s TV executive team also includes Syndey Title.

Having joined Amazon Studios in 2015 as comedy coordinator, Zimmer became a development executive the following year. During her tenure, she worked on such series as The Wilds, Panic, the upcoming adaptation of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, as well as Dead Ringers, from Alice Birch and Annapurna, which stars Rachel Weisz, and A League Of Their Own, from Sony TV, Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson.