New Phoebe Waller-Bridge Series Coming To Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s long-awaited followup to her Emmy-winning series Fleabag is a go. Prime Video has greenlighted the new Waller-Bridge show, which will start shooting by the end of the year. Details about the premise are being kept under wraps.

This is the first series Waller-Bridge has created under the massive three-year overall deal with Amazon Studios, which she signed in September 2019. It came on the heels of Fleabag‘s second and final season winning six Primetime Emmys for Prime Video, including Outstanding Comedy Series, with Waller-Bridge taking home three statuettes.

At Prime Video/Amazon Studios, Waller-Bridge last year was briefly attached to star opposite Donald Glover in his series reboot of the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In the wake of Fleabag, she executive produced and appeared in the HBO romantic comedy series, Run, which starred Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson. Waller-Bridge also co-wrote Daniel Craig’s swan song as James Bond, No Time to Die, which grossed over $774M WW. She is next starring in Disney/Lucasfilm’s upcoming installment of Indiana Jones.

Waller-Bridge, who also created BBC America’s flagship drama series Killing Eve, is repped by UTA, UK’s Independent Talent Group and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.