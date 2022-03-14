Pete Davidson Headed To Space, Blue Origin Announces

It’s official: Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson is heading to space.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company, announced Monday that the SNL comic will be among the crew of the New Shepard flight scheduled for a March 23 liftoff. Davidson follows fellow entertainers William Shatner and Michael Strahan in the roster of Blue Origin passengers.

In addition to Davidson, the March 23 flight — which will reach an altitude of about 65 miles, with passengers experiencing four minutes of weightlessness — will include Party America CEO Marty Allen; Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield; Sharon Hagle, founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, and husband philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle, CEO of real estate concern Tricor International; and Jim Kitchen, a University of North Carolina professor.

The flight will be the 20th for Blue Origin’s New Shepard program, and the fourth to include a human crew. Liftoff is targeted for 8:30 a.m. CT on March 23.