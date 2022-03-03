‘Pennyworth’ Star Ben Aldridge & Jonathan Groff Join Dave Bautista In M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock At The Cabin’

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Aldridge and Jonathan Groff are set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated Knock at the Cabin; joining Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird. Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the thriller for Universal Pictures.

Knock at the Cabin will be released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023. The release follows Old, which surpassed $90 million globally this summer and is Shyamalan’s sixth film to open number one at the box office.

Per usual with anything related to Shyamalan, plot details under lock & key.

Aldridge can currently be seen starring in the series Pennyworth, based on the iconic Batman DC Comics. The show was recently renewed for a third season and will release on HBO Max (the first two seasons aired on Epix). On the film side, Aldridge will star alongside Jim Parsons in Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert, a film adaptation of the bestselling memoir by Michael Ausiello.

Groff, an Emmy and two-time Tony Award nominee, known for his starring role in David Fincher’s critically acclaimed Netflix television series Mindhunter, most recently co-starred opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in The Matrix Resurrections and is known as the voice of Kristoff and Sven in the Disney animated hit films Frozen and Frozen II. Groff also originated the role of King George III in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer Prize winning production of Hamilton on Broadway.

Shyamalan also serves as showrunner for the award-winning series Servant for Apple TV+, which is streaming its third season. It is currently in production on its fourth and final season. Shyamalan most recently served as Head of Jury at the 2022 Berlinale Film Festival. Shyamalan’s career to date includes 14 feature films, which have amassed more than $3 billion worldwide.

Aldridge is represented Aldridge is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell, and Peikoff Mahan; Groff is represented by CAA