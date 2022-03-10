‘Pennywise: The Story Of IT’ Documentary Boarded By Cinedigm

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has picked up all North American rights to Pennywise: The Story Of IT, the feature documentary that takes an in-depth look into the creation of the iconic Stephen King character.

The film premiered at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain in the fall and had its UK premiere at FrightFest in October. The deal was completed following the recent virtual European Film Market.

Co-directed by John Campopiano (Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary) and Christopher Griffiths (Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser), the doc includes interviews with many of the key players behind Pennywise, as well as an exploration of what went into creating the IT films, including casting, production, and practical effects.

Cinedigm will release on TVOD platforms including Apple, Prime Video, Google and VUDU, as well as on horror streaming channel Screambox, this summer.

The pic was produced by Gary Smart, John Campopiano, Adam Evans, Michael Perez, and Hank Starrs, and executive produced by Laurence Gornall, Brady William Dorman, Michael Leavy, and Jason Leavy. The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill on behalf of Cinedigm and Laurence Gornall on behalf of Unannounced Film Company.

“From red balloons to yellow rain jackets, the groundbreaking miniseries pushed boundaries and still has a lasting impact on the genre to this day,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. “Even three decades after its release, It and the child-eating clown Pennywise scares audiences of all ages. We are excited to take horror fans on this terrifying journey back to the not so sleepy town of Derry.”