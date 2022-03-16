Penkse Media & MRC Joint Venture P-MRC Data Rebrands As Luminate

P-MRC Data, a joint venture of Deadline parent Penske Media and MRC, is being rebranded as Luminate.

The company powers the Billboard charts and provides data on music sales, consumption and consumer engagement as well as extensive production metadata on TV and film. Clients include virtually all top-tier entertainment companies.

“We re-conceived this brand as the industry’s central and most trusted source for all of entertainment’s verified strategic and operational data. The name represents our mission to bring clarity and insight to a complex and evolving industry,” said Luminate CEO Rob Jonas.

Luminate’s offerings include MRC Data, Variety Business Intelligence, Music Connect, BDS Radio and SoundScan. It recently launched Global Hits, which tracks top performing songs in forty-eight countries and offers comparison and analysis across regions. The company said it plans to release a unified, cross-industry analytics platform later this year.

Jonas said Luminate has begun to incorporate its tentpole products “into the most comprehensive entertainment analytics offering, which will eventually span all major media categories, while comprehensively managing the rights of our ecosystem data partners and contributors.”

The former chief revenue officer at Foursquare was tapped last summer to lead the company. It launched in 2020, when MRC and Penske Media pooled their data businesses, and is run independently.