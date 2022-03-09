‘Peaky Blinders’ Soundtrack To Arrive With Blood-Red Vinyl Edition

By order of the Peaky Blinders, Universal Music is issuing a blood-red vinyl edition of the official soundtrack to the popular series, which just tied its own record for viewers in the Season 6 debut.

The highly-anticipated Season 6 premiere of the period gangster epic was watched by 3.8 million viewers in the UK on Sunday, according to overnight figures. That ties the record set by the Season 5 finale.

The show is expected to return for US viewing via Netflix some time later this year. The soundtrack is available as of May 27, but can be pre-ordered.

Peaky Blinders began airing on BBC Two in 2013 and went on to win the BAFTA for Best Drama in its fourth season. It then moved to BBC One in 2019 and has continued to grow. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy.

The soundtrack features the haunting rendition of the show’s iconic theme song, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Red Right Hand,” plus a version recorded specifically for the show by PJ Harvey that’s only available on this soundtrack.

Also exclusively on the album are Jehnny Beth’s “I’m The Man” and Anna Calvi’s series 5 score, “You’re Not God,” along with Richard Hawley’s (Bob Dylan) “Ballad of A Thin Man.” The album is completed by songs from a solo Nick Cave, Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, The Last Shadow Puppets, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals.

3LP Tracklist

LP1 – Side A

Tommy: ‘It’s Not A Good Idea…’ Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Red Right Hand The White Stripes – St James Infirmary Blues Truce – From ‘ Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 1 (Score) Tommy: ‘Right I Have Bought You Hear Today…’ Dan Auerbach – The Prowl Polly: ‘There’s Only One Thing…’ Jack White – Love Is Blindness PJ Harvey – To Bring You My Love

LP1 – Side B

Alfie: ‘I’ve Heard Very Bad, Bad, Bad Things…’ Black Rebel Motorcycle – River Styx Post Irish Meeting – From ‘ Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 2 (Score) PJ Harvey – Red Right Hand Laura Marling – What He Wrote Arthur: ‘Do You Wanna Tell ‘Em…’ Royal Blood – Come On Over Arctic Monkeys – Do I Wanna Know?

LP2 – Side A

Tommy: ‘I Love You…’ Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – Breathless Radiohead – You And Whose Army? Polly: ‘A Woman Of Substance…’ PJ Harvey – This Is Love Sons – From ‘ Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 3 (Score) Tommy: ‘You Can Change What You Do…’ Queens Of The Stone Age – Burn The Witch The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits David Bowie – Lazarus

LP2 – Side B

Tommy: ‘Sex, Freedom, Whiskey Sours…’ Savages – Adore Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat (Live From KCRW) Rachel Unthank & The Winterset – I Wish Ballad Of Polly Gray – From ‘ Peaky Blinders’ Original Soundtrack / Series 4 (Score) Tommy: ‘I’m Not A Traitor To My Class…’ Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes – Devil Inside Me

LP3 – Side A

Foals – Snake Oil Polly: ‘It’s In Our Gypsy Blood…’ Radiohead – Pyramid Song Laura Marling – A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall Ada: ‘So, Tommy Shelby, MP…’ Black Sabbath – The Wizard Anna Calvi – Papi Pacify

LP3 – Side B