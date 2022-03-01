Peabody Awards’ Inaugural Digital And Interactive Storytelling Winners To Be Revealed In March – Update

UPDATED with awards dates: The Peabody Awards said Tuesday that it will announce the winning projects in its newest category, Digital and Interactive Storytelling, on March 24. The inaugural awards will be given to legacy media projects, with the category being folded into the main Peabody ceremony beginning in 2023.

The news comes after the organization last year introduced the expansion of categories to recognize storytelling achievements across interactive and immersive categories. A newly created Interactive Board is screening projects across Gaming, Interactive Journalism, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Social Video, Interactive Documentary, Transmedia Storytelling and more.

Kinetic Energy Entertainment CEO and co-founder Diana Williams is chairwoman of the new board, which has added Gabriel J.X Dance, Yasmin Elayat, Navid Khonsari and Opeyemi Olukemi to a group that already includes Lars Bastholm, Jay Bushman, Aymar Jean Christian, Katerina Cizek, Amy Hennig, Al Shaw, Kamal Sinclair, Sara Thacher and Lance Weiler.

The Peabodys, based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia, are collaborating with creative agency Black Heart to create an interactive website to feature the new category.

Winners will be announced March 24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on peabodyawards.com.

PREVIOUSLY, June 2021: The Peabody Awards on Tuesday said it is expanding its list of categories to recognize achievements in storytelling across interactive, immersive and new-media formats.

The new categories will grow the awards’ scope to encompass gaming, interactive journalism, virtual reality, augmented reality, social video, interactive documentary, transmedia storytelling and more, according to organizers of the Peabodys, which are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia.

A separate Peabody Interactive Board has been created to adjudicate the new honors, which in Year 1 will be given to “legacy media projects that demonstrate the depth of these new formats, emphasizing the foundational standards for future award winners and highlighting stories that have helped define the digital and interactive genres,” organizers said.

Winners in the newly formed interactive categories will be announced in the fall and will have a different submission calendar and ceremony than the traditional awards.

“New storytelling techniques and advancements in technology are surpassing the confines of traditional media. Creators are pioneering new methods to tell powerful stories and reach new audiences, and the achievements are extraordinary. With the introduction of digital and interactive media as its own distinctive category, we’re thrilled to be recognizing groundbreaking and important narratives in these digital spaces.”

Currently, Peabody Awards are given annually the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, public service, and multimedia programming. The Peabodys announced winners for the 2020 calendar year last week.