‘PAW Patrol’: Rubble To Headline Series’ First Spinoff For Nickelodeon

PAW Patrol‘s Rubble is getting his own show. It was revealed at Nickelodeon’s upfront Thursday that the subject of the first series spinoff is Rubble, the English Bulldog who’s a a bit gruff on the outside, but a softie on the inside.

The news was announced along with PAW Patrol‘s Season 10 renewal. As previously announced, the spinoff, along with the movie sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, will premiere in 2023, coinciding with the property’s 10th anniversary.

Details of the TV spinoff have not yet been revealed. In Paw Patrol, Rubble is the constructor of the PAW Patrol in which he uses his tractor shovel for certain digging missions.

The award-winning Paw Patrol follows pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker, on action-packed rescue missions and adventures.