‘Parasite’ EP Miky Lee, Steve McQueen & Tilda Swinton Set For 2022 Academy Museum Gala Honors

Academy Museum trustee and producer Miky Lee (Parasite), Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton (The French Dispatch) will be honored at the second annual Academy Museum Gala taking place October 15 in celebration of the venue’s one-year anniversary.

The museum said Wednesday that Lee will receive the gala’s Pillar Award, acknowledging exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum. McQueen will receive the Vantage Award, honoring an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around cinema. Swinton will accept the Visionary Award, recognizing an artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of cinema.

The event will raise vital funds to support the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives. Academy Museum supporter Halle Barry is co-chairing with Academy Museum trustees Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy, and Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o.

“Our inaugural Gala in 2021 was a wonderful celebration of the artists and patrons of the Academy Museum. It was an incredible reminder of the power, artistry, diversity, and resilience of our film industry,” said the Academy Museum’s Director and President, Bill Kramer. “At our 2022 Gala, we are deeply honored to recognize three members of our international film community whose outstanding achievements inspire us all: Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, and Tilda Swinton. We express our gratitude to Halle Berry, Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy, and Lupita Nyong’o for hosting this important evening and to Rolex for being a steadfast and engaged supporter of the Academy Museum Gala and global cinema.”

The 2021 Academy Museum Gala raised more than $11 million for the museum’s programming.