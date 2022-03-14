Paramount And Endeavor Content’s Tom Brady Pic ’80 For Brady’ Adds Sara Gilbert To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sara Gilbert is set to join the ensemble of Paramount and Endeavor Content’s 80 For Brady starring Lily Tomlin, Oscar winner Jane Fonda, Oscar winner Rita Moreno and Oscar winner Sally Field. Paramount recently acquired the package with Seven-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady on board to appear and produce the pic through his production company, 199 Productions, alongside Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Endeavor Content developed the film with Brady and Gigliotti.

The feature project is inspired by the true story of four best-friends and New England Patriots fans who take a lifechanging trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

The film will be co-written and directed by Kyle Marvin, who is also executive producing with partner Michael Covino under their Watch This Ready banner and Jeff Stott. Marvin and Covino wrote the latest script based off a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins.

Gilbert can currently be seen starring in the fourth season of The Conners, which she also serves as executive producer. She is repped by Management 360, The Gersh Agency and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox