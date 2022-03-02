Pamela Anderson Documentary From ‘Ask Dr. Ruth’ Director Ryan White Heading To Netflix; Former ‘Baywatch’ Star Says It Will “Tell The Real Story”

Skip to main content
Pamela Anderson
Courtesy of Carmelo Redondo

A new documentary on pop culture icon Pamela Anderson from director Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Keepers) is heading to Netflix, the streamer announced today.

Anderson recently hinted at the news via a cryptic post to Instagram, which read: “My life // A thousand imperfections // A million misperceptions // wicked, wild and lost // Nothing to live up to // I can only surprise you // Not a victim, but a survivor // & Alive to tell the real story.”

The untitled project is billed as the definitive documentary about the former Baywatch star, which has been years in the making. It will feature exclusive access to Anderson as well as never-before-seen archival footage and personal journals.

Anderson’s story was placed back in the spotlight recently via the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which she was portrayed by Lily James. It tells the story of her whirlwind romance with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, and the chaos that unfolded in their lives in the 1990s when their unauthorized sex tape was made public.

Anderson has reportedly taken issue with that series’ characterization of her, and her statement that the new Netflix doc tells “the real story” seems to serve as confirmation.

White is producing with Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee, with Josh Braun exec producing. The production companies involved are Dorothy St Pictures and Tripod Media.

Anderson’s Instagram post can be found below.

