Pamela Anderson To Make Broadway Debut In ‘Chicago’ Next Month

Pamela Anderson will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running musical ‘Chicago’ this spring, producers announced today.

The former Baywatch and Home Improvement star will take the stage at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre on Tuesday, April 12, and end her eight-week limited run on Sunday, June 5.

“I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s & Gwen Verdon’s work,” Anderson said in a statement. “Ann Reinking, too. Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled.”

She continued, “Performing Fosse, you don’t have time to get in your head. You can’t dance, sing and think at the same time. There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work. Playing Roxie Hart is a sweet escape for me.”

Vijat Mohindra/Production

The revival of the John Kander/Fred Ebb/Bob Fosse musical, which recently marked its 25th anniversary, won six 1997 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the revival is directed by Walter Bobbie, with choreography by the late Reinking.

A literal femme fatale, the role of Roxie was created back in 1975 by Gwen Verdon, with Reinking taking the role when the revival opened in 1996.

Last week, Netflix announced that a new documentary about Anderson was in the works from director Ryan White, with Anderson subsequently tweeting a note suggesting that the new film would offer her “real story.” Anderson has reportedly taken issue with the accuracy of the recent Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which she was portrayed by Lily James.