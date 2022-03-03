‘Better Things’ Creator Pamela Adlon Launches Podcast To Pull Back Curtain On FX Series’ Final Season

EXCLUSIVE: Things just got a lot better for fans of Better Things.

As the acclaimed FX series rolls through its fifth and final season, co-creator and star Pamela Adlon is launching a podcast to focus on the story behind the story in each episode.

Entitled Better Things with Pamela Adlon, the podcast is set to debut with a duo of episodes on March 7 on the usual suspects of Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. The podcast comes from Adlon’s production shingle Slam Book Inc.

“The final season of Better Things has me both looking back at this precious thing we made and looking ahead to the stories I want to be a part of telling in the future—both my own and from others,” Adlon told Deadline today of the impetus behind the podcast. “This podcast is going to give me the chance to do both. I couldn’t be more excited to dive into this new format,” the Slam Book Inc boss added.

With Adlon back as working mother and actress Sam Fox, the last season of Better Things premiered on February 28 on the Disney-owned cabler. Also starring Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie, the final 10-episode run of the Peabody Award winner concludes on April 25. Of course, this being 2022, all episodes of every season of the 2016 debuting Better Things is available on Hulu too.

Drilling deeper into the series itself, the first season of the Better Things podcast will talk about more than just what happened on the TV show.

Industry vet Adlon plans to give listeners a sense of her creative process as writer, director, star, showrunner, producer and a woman in her fifties trekking over the tundra of Hollywood, and how she got where she is now. In that vein, the Emmy winner will also have guests on the podcast. Some will be from Better Things the TV show, past and present, and others will be elsewhere, to put it mildly. The combination is intended to result in a wide-ranging and surprising conversation – which is what a great podcast is all about, isn’t it?

And that will undoubtedly be an ongoing process.

In July 2020, Adlon signed a new overall deal with the studio behind the award-winning series, FX Productions. As Better Things the TV shows wraps up, Adlon has been developing new scripted and unscripted programming for FX, as well as potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television.

Adlon is repped by CAA, CESD Talent Agency and law firm Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson