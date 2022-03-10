Paladin Artists Taps Katie Gamelli To Head Theatrical Literary Division

EXCLUSIVE: Paladin Artists has named Theatrical Literary Agent Katie Gamelli to lead the company’s Theatrical Literary division effective immediately.

Gamelli, who has spent the last 9 years working in the literary division of A3 Artists Agency and was named by the Broadway Women’s Fund as one of the 2020 Women to Watch on Broadway, is expected to build and expand the Paladin department. She brings a talent roster of playwrights, composers, lyricists, directors and designers that includes Shakina Nayfack, Daniel Alexander Jones, Carson Kreitzer and the Estate of Maria Irene Fornés.

“Part of my job will be to discover where the points of intersection lie between the theatrical and music worlds, helping to funnel opportunities between both departments, while continuing to grow our division’s roster of incredible artists,” said Gamelli, who Paladin described as “a passionate advocate for new play and musical development.”

Gamelli has served on New York’s Encores! Off-Center Artist’s Board (led by Jeanine Tesori and the late Michael Friedman) and the Musical Theatre Factory Advisory Board. She has also worked for The Kleban Foundation, and taught masterclasses at Sewanee Writers Conference, Yale School of Drama and Montclair State University.

“Katie comes to us at a perfect time in our industry with so many exciting projects developing between music artists and theater,” says Paladin Founder Steve Martin in a statement. “She is so well respected in her field, and we are looking forward to collaborating on many opportunities with the extraordinary deep bench of artists that we have.”