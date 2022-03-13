You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disney’s Florida Dilemma Shows New Perils For Corporations In Political Giving

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Bob Chapek's Toughest Test Yet Could Lead To Change
Read the full story

Pair Of MoMA Employees In Stable Condition Following Repeated Stabbings By Patron

Museum of Modern Art
Kike Calvo via AP Images

Two female employees at New York’s Museum of Modern Art are now in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital, after being stabbed multiple times by a museum patron this afternoon, according to AP.

An as-yet-unidentified 60-year-old man reportedly jumped over turnstiles and stabbed the unidentified workers around 4:15 p.m. EST after being denied access to the facility to see a film. His membership had been revoked one day prior, following repeated disturbances on site.

MoMA was evacuated following the incident. While police have access to video of the assailant leaving the midtown Manhattan museum and are aware of the direction in which he left, their search for the man is ongoing. He was said to be a caucasian male wearing a black jacket, as well as a blue surgical mask, a colorful shirt and a hood.

The workers’ injuries to the back, neck and collarbone were said to be non-life-threatening.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad