‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ To End With Season 2 On Netflix, Premiere Date Set

The upcoming second season of Netflix’s anime series Pacific Rim: The Black, will be its last. It will debut April 19. Netflix also has released first-look images for the offshoot of the Pacific Rim franchise, which comes from Legendary Television.

In Season 2 of Pacific Rim: The Black, the journey is far from over. Our brave siblings Taylor and Hayley still hope to reach the safety of Sydney aboard Atlas Destroyer, the scaled-down training Jaeger left behind when Australia was evacuated. With teenage assassin Mei and the mysterious human/kaiju hybrid bOy joining Taylor and Hayley, this makeshift family must cross a dangerous territory controlled by the bloodthirsty cult Sisters of the Kaiju. These zealots, led by the enigmatic High Priestess, are convinced that bOy is their long-awaited Messiah and will stop at nothing to indoctrinate him into their dark circle – something Hayley would sacrifice everything to prevent.

Pacific Rim: The Black is created by Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson, produced by Legendary Television, with Polygon Pictures handling animation production.