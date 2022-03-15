‘P-Valley’: John Clarence Stewart, Shamika Cotton, Miracle Watts Join Season 2 Of Starz Series

EXCLUSIVE: John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Shamika Cotton (The Equalizer) and newcomer Miracle Watts are set for recurring roles on the second season of Starz’s P-Valley.

Based on Katori Hall’s play Pussy Valley, P-Valley Season 2 returns to the Mississippi Delta where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This Southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a “little strip club that could” and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

Stewart will play Big Teak, a recently paroled member of Lil’ Murda’s gang—the Hurt Village Hustlas—reckoning with life on the outside. The two brothers attempt to bridge the chasm of time, but Lil’ Murda’s growing fame provides unforeseen obstacles.

Cotton will portray Farrah, a talented artist in an unconventional marriage with Coach, Mercedes’ top client. When the two women meet, they strike up an unlikely connection.

Watts will play Big Bone, a fighter and a biter with sky-high ambitions. She is a rambunctious new presence at The Pynk blessed with a molasses-thick body, knees of steel, and a tongue more lethal than a draco.

Returning cast includes Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Tyler Lepley, Jordan M. Cox and Skyler Joy, along with new Season 2 cast members Psalms Salazar and Gail Bean.

Stewart first became known for his portrayals of Alex Wesley in Luke Cage and Lionel in What/If, his breakthrough role came in 2020 as Simon in NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Stewart is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Maybe best known as Michael Lee’s drug-addicted mother Raylene Lee in HBO’s The Wire, Cotton was most recently seen on CBS’ The Equalizer opposite Queen Latifah. Her other credits include guest roles on New Amsterdam, Blue Bloods, Elementary, Prodigal Son and The Good Fight and feature films Pariah and The Sun is Also a Star, among others. She’s repped by Buchwald and Michael Bruno Group.

P-Valley marks Watts’ television acting debut. She’s repped by Dream Entertainment Management and Marcie Cleary of Frankfurt Kurnit Klien & Selz.