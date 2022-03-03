‘Ozark’ Outlasts Deep Field To Repeat As No. 1 On Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Prime Video’s Hard-Charging ‘Reacher’

Ozark lost a sizable chunk of its viewership but still captured the Nielsen weekly streaming crown despite a deep field of rivals headed by Prime Video’s Reacher.

Propelled by the recent arrival of the first batch of episodes from Season 4, Ozark collected almost 2.4 billion minutes of streaming from January 31 to February 6. Reacher, the new incarnation of the Lee Child action thriller franchise, hit more than 1.8 billion minutes. That was the best tally by any of the eight Prime Video series to have reached at least 1 billion minutes in a week.

Speaking of that billion-minute threshold, Nielsen said it was the first time that six titles reached it in a single week since the company started compiling streaming rankings in 2020.

Two-thirds of the Reacher’s audience were aged 50 and older, including 41% between 50 and 64 and the show’s audience was 58% male, Nielsen said.

Ozark declined 42% from a near-record level north of 4 billion minutes in the previous week, but the rest of the chart showed a number of bright spots for Netflix. The Season 2 premiere of romance drama Sweet Magnolias debuted as the No. 4 title, attracting a 78% female audience. A different second-season premiere, Raising Dion, was the most multicultural title of the week, with 63% of viewers fitting that definition. Nielsen said 40% of viewing occurred in African-American homes.

Nielsen measures streaming only via TV screens for Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix, meaning mobile viewing is not counted. Results are released after about a month’s delay.

Here is the full Top 10:

Ozark (Netflix) – 37 episodes, 2.372 billion streaming minutes

Reacher (Amazon) – 8 eps., 1.843B min.

Encanto (Disney+) – film, 1.329B min.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) – 20 eps., 1.320B min.

Raising Dion (Netflix) – 17 eps., 1.133B min.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix) – 8 eps., 1.121B min.

All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix) – 12 eps., 850M min.

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+) – 6 eps., 776M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 354 eps., 757M min.

Cocomelon (Netflix) – 15 eps., 742M min.