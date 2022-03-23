Oscars Sets Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J & Brandon Maxwell As Red Carpet Hosts

The Oscars Red Carpet Show will be hosted this year by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and Brandon Maxwell, it was revealed on Wednesday by producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan. The 90-minute special kicks off on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. PDT via ABC.

In addition to their live red carpet coverage, the trio will also highlight the 94th Academy Award nominees, performers, and presenters, while giving viewers a sneak peek behind the scenes of the celebration. The show will also feature a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.

The Oscars’ live show, hosted by Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer, will follow the special, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Recently announced presenters include Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

There will also be musical performances by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Sebastian Yatra, and Reba McEntire.

The Oscars Red Carpet Show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Anitinoro.