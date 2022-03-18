You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lionsgate Nears Deal For Stake In Management-Production Firm 42, Will Form TV Venture With 3 Arts
Read the full story

Oscars Begin Setting Music Plans For 94th Academy Awards: Travis Barker, DJ Nice, Sheila E, More

Oscar Nominations
AMPAS

The Oscars on Friday set some of the musicians who will perform on the live ABC ceremony on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Oscarcast producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said an “all-star band” will feature the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper. Organizers said an orchestra will also return to the telecast.

DJ D-Nice has also been set to perform during the show, and has been tapped to perform at the Academy’s post-Oscar Governors Ball gala. The Samples, a vocal group led by Jason White, also will appear on the Oscarcast.

There have been no announcements yet from producers about what songs may be performed during the telecast; organizers have been quiet about who might participate from an A-list roster of Original Song nominees that include big names Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel MirandaVan Morrison and Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell and a Diane Warren song performed by Reba McEntire.

The producers said Friday that they will “continue to announce musical guests and performances in the lead-up to the show.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad