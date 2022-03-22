Sound Orgs Sound Off About Pre-Taped Oscar Categories: “Marked Out As Somehow Less Important ‘Second-Tier’ Skills”

The Cinema Audio Society and the Association of Motion Picture Sound have weighed on the simmering controversy over the pre-taped categories on Sunday’s Oscarcast.

Best Sound is among the eight categories that will be presented in the hour before the ceremony and then weaved into the Big Show. The others are Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design and Documentary, Animated and Live Action Short.

Cinema Audio Society

“The Cinema Audio Society Board of Directors urges the Academy to use these last remaining days before their 94th Awards ceremony to choose the bold and courageous path of inclusivity by respecting and presenting all categories live,” CAS said in a statement today. “Reunite yourselves with your membership of ‘10,000 plus accomplished individuals working in cinema’ and reaffirm the stated commitment aim to ‘recognize and uphold excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences’ by equally celebrating ALL filmmakers in the live telecast, unedited, and in front of the full assembly of their peers. #presentall23”

The Association of Motion Picture Sound also chimed in this morning, saying:

The Association of Motion Picture Sound urges The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to revoke the decision to move the presentation of eight award categories outside the main broadcast event, as in doing so these categories are marked out as somehow less important “second-tier” skills.

There is a clear desire for this decision to be reversed amongst every aspect of the filmmaking community. The Academy aims to promote “excellence in the motion picture arts and sciences” with no mention of hierarchy. This decision undermines the important principles of inclusivity and diversity and sends a disappointing message to young viewers who may dream that one day they might win an Oscar.

These categories include crafts and skills that are at the very core of filmmaking. As sound professionals we are acutely aware that many people go to the cinema to watch a film because of the sound – they cannot get that experience at home. We again ask The Academy to take the right decision here with confidence and reinstate all categories and restore equal status. #presentall23

The 94th annual Academy Awards airs live coast-to-coast Sunday on ABC.