The Deadline Watchlist: Oscars, ‘Atlanta’ & ‘Bridgerton’ Return, ‘Halo’ & ‘Pachinko’ Debut + ‘King Richard’

Editor’s note: The Deadline Watchlist is a feature spotlighting small-screen specials, events and can’t-miss episodes of ongoing series each week.



1. Oscars: After three years without a host, the Academy Awards are tripling down with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall set to take the stage and guide the 94th Oscar show which is promising to be one of the most entertaining ever, including musical performances from Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, Billie Eilish, Sebastian Yatra and more. Also expect a lavish production number of the smash hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. Top nominees include Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Steven Spielberg and more. With a Best Picture winner still in doubt from a strong field of contenders, almost anything can happen and history may be made. After Covid affected last year’s stripped-down telecast, you can expect the Oscars to turn up the fashion heat on the red carpet as Hollywood’s biggest night hopefully returns to the kind of glamour and excitement it is known for. The theme for this year is “Movie Lovers Unite,” and producer Will Packer is promising a show that delivers that message on many levels even with the sidelined categories controversy. — Pete Hammond

March 27, ABC, 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Red Carpet Pre Show hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, & Brandon Maxwell airs 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

2. Bridgerton Season 2: Dear Reader, We are delighted to reveal Season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton is packed once again with juicy drama, glamorous gowns and steamy love connections. Naturally, Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan/Julie Andrews) and her searing pen are never too far off from it all, as she scours the city seeking inspiration for her scandalous society newsletter. And this season, the leaflets prove to be too much even for Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel)—but that will all be revealed in due time. Instead, let us focus on the debut of the Sharma family: matriarch Mary (Shelley Conn) and her daughters Kate (Simone Ashley) and Edwina (Charithra Chandran), whose arrival really shakes things up in Regency-era London. Yes, love is definitely in the air, Dear Reader, but keep in mind that even Cupid can make mistakes. Yours sincerely, Deadline. — Rosy Cordero

March 25, all episodes, Netflix

3. Atlanta Season 3: After a four-year hiatus, the Emmy- and Peabody-winning Atlanta is back. Changing the backdrop, most of the third and penultimate season of the Donald Glover-created series is set in Europe as the rap career of Brian Tyree Henry’s Paper Boi has taken off. The result finds the Eternals alum’s character on tour with manager and cousin Earn (Glover), with Zazie Beetz’s Van and LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius along for the ride of sorts for the 10-episode run. Check out Deadline’s review of Atlanta Season 3 here. — Dominic Patten

March 24, two-episode debut, 10 p.m. ET + streaming on Hulu

4. Halo Debut: Master Chief will finally make his television debut. After nearly eight years in development across multiple networks with numerous showrunners, Halo brings a quite literal new perspective to the long-running first-person shooter video game franchise. The series premiere introduces star Pablo Schreiber as one of gaming’s most notable protagonists, but also expands on the war-torn worlds of the original games with original characters and backstory. While the debut certainly boasts nods to the games that longtime players will enjoy, it begins with an accessible plot for new fans and a shocking moment that’s sure to shake up the franchise. — Alexandra Del Rosario

March 24, Paramount+

5. King Richard Returns To Streaming: King Richard is racking up accolades during an unusually hectic awards season and now you can find out why again on HBO Max. The Will Smith-led Oscar contender originally opened in theaters and on the WarnerMedia streamer on November 19, but left the platform after 30 days. Now it is back. The Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed biopic tells the story of Richard Williams (played by SAG Award winner Smith), father of tennis greats Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) Williams, but it’s more than that. The film tells the story of a successful Black family who broke down barriers together—an inspiring tale perfect for a night at home. King Richard also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Daniele Lawson, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal. — Rosy Cardero

March 24, HBO Max

6. Pachinko: Apple TV+ assembles an Oscar winner, a K-drama icon and a fresh face to bring Min Jin Lee’s multi-generational drama Pachinko to screen. Starring Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Minho, Minha Kim and Jin Ha, Pachinko begins with the dramatic yet hopeful upbringing of the novel’s resilient protagonist Sunja. Forgoing the original source material’s chronological approach, the debut also introduces Ha’s Solomon, a savvy businessman who taps into his heritage in hopes of landing the deal of his career. The eight-episode trilingual drama offers a lesson in Korean history and identity, natural chemistry between Minha Kim and Lee Minho, and an undeniably stylish title sequence. — Alexandra Del Rosario

March 25, three episodes & then weekly, Apple TV+